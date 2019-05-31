MDOT ‘roadeo’ highlights employee skills

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -For some, it’s tough enough to back into a parking space, but imagine trying to parallel park a dump truck without going over the white lines. That’s one of the skills the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s best showed off this week at their annual state “roadeo.”
Backhoe operators took a spoon hooked up to the shovel and used it to pick up tennis balls and drop them into buckets. Some knocked over tennis balls with a tractor. Others navigated a mower through a maze of traffic cones.
The particular set of skills highlighted at MDOT'S event are part of what their employees do every day out in the field.
“Some of these guys are very surgical and precise with how they operate equipment, and we’re trying to do everything we can to make our work zones safer,” said Heath Patterson, MDOT maintenance engineer. “This competition gives our work zone operators a chance to come together in some good, honest camaraderie and competition, in the spirit of competition, to hone their skills as they work adjacent to traffic.”
At this event, a few inches can mean the difference between first and second place.
"It gets tense. I had to let everybody know just to relax and have a good time out here and be safe, because that's what this is all about,” Patterson added.
The winners of this competition move on to the regionals, which will also be held on the Coast.
