Heat for all, showers for only some

Typical summer weather continues for Friday. High temperatures will reach into the lower 90s. Hit or miss showers with a chance for thunderstorms are heading into the late morning and through the afternoon hours. While a few thunderstorms will be possible today, severe damaging weather is not expected. Concerns from any thunderstorm will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. Into the weekend, a few spotty showers possible Saturday. But, the overall trend will be dwindling rain chances and increasing heat. Some of the hottest weather of the year so far awaits us as we head into early June with high temperatures in the mid 90s possible even for coastal locations.