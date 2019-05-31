Funeral for former Sen. Thad Cochran to take place at MS Capitol

Cochran (R-Miss.), who represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years, passed away peacefully early this morning in Oxford.

Funeral for former Sen. Thad Cochran to take place at MS Capitol
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, who represented Mississippi for more than 45 years, passed away Thursday morning at his home in Oxford, Miss. (Source: WLOX)
By Morgan Howard | May 31, 2019 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 11:22 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements for Senator Cochran have been announced.

Longtime U.S. Senator Thad Cochran died at the age of 81 Thursday morning.

Cochran (R-Miss.), who represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years, passed away peacefully early this morning in Oxford.

Cochran, a Navy veteran who eventually served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, resigned from the Senate in April 2018 due to health concerns.

READ MORE: Longtime Mississippi U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at 81

June 2: Visitation

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Visitation will be held at The University of Mississippi Robert C. Khayat Law Center at 481 Chucky Mullins Drive, Oxford, MS

June 3: Funeral Service

11:00 a.m.

The funeral service will be held at the Mississippi State Capitol at 11:00 a.m.

June 4: Funeral Service

11:00 a.m.

A funeral service will be held at Northminster Baptist Church at 3955 Ridgewood Road in Jackson, MS.

thad

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.