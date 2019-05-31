Free Fishing Weekend to happen June 1 & 2

By WLOX Staff | May 31, 2019 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 3:37 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. (WLOX) - Anyone without a license can take the opportunity to saltwater sport fish during Free Fishing Weekend.

On June 1 and 2, anglers, even those without a license, can saltwater sport fish in marine waters south of Interstate 10.

Although anglers are not required to have a recreational saltwater license for Free Fishing Weekend, they still need to adhere to all size and possession limits.

Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day will be held on July 4 as well.

