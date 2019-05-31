Drug court provides second chance for program graduates

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The consequences of drug addiction can be difficult to overcome, but graduating from Harrison County’s drug court means a new beginning for those who’ve now completed the program.
Drug addiction as a teenager led Jarad Jones down a dark road and ultimately resulted in him being arrested for burglary. Now, Jones has a new road in front of him after finishing the intensive rehabilitation program.
“The possibilities are limitless now that this is behind me and what’s in front of me is available,” said Jones.
Jones is one of 28 graduates of drug court, which is designed for non-violent offenders. According to program director Judge Robin Midcalf, the participants are challenged in all kinds of ways with the goal of beating their addiction.
“Most of them come not really wanting to get the help they need. They know they need some, but right away we get them in treatment,” Midcalf said. “I tell them when they first come into court that you’re going to make mistakes and we’re here for that. It’s a different kind of court, we know they’re going to fall and when they do we’re here to catch them.”
The graduates were able to complete the guidelines set in front of them and as a result their criminal records are wiped clean. But more important for Jones are the life lessons he’s taking away.
“It wasn’t just about the expungement. It’s about the experience, the memories, the falling, getting back up and the people who show you the tools you need to beat this thing called addiction,” Jones said.
Many don’t finish the program. But those who do get a second chance on life and Jones is ready to make the most of it.
“My family gets their son back, my job gets a good employee back and I get my life back,” said Jones.
Originally, drug court was designed as a 3-5 year program, but recently was changed. Now participants can graduate in 2-3 years.
