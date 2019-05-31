Coast tourism board projects uptick in visitors this summer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tourism experts say South Mississippi is in for a successful summer with high numbers of visitors and plenty of activities for them to enjoy.
One of those events is happening this weekend at the Coast’s newest go-kart track. Finish Line Performance Karting has been around for just over a year but a new international racing competition is bringing in the big leagues this year.
“Battle on the Beach” is happening May 30 through June 2 at the Biloxi racetrack and is expected to bring many people in to compete.
“Seeing the facility grow like this in just a short amount of time is impressive," said Colby Yardley, general manager at Finishline Performance Karting. “It’s amazing to have this racing atmosphere out here.”
“You have to see it to believe it," said Finish Line’s general manager Chase Haedeen. “Karts are reaching 90 to 95 miles an hour."
Promoters say after touring big cities like Miami, New York and Las Vegas, it was time for a change of pace.
Garett Potter with ROK Cup Promotions, who is hosting the event, explained: “I think Biloxi after the rebuild, there is so much here. The casinos, the restaurants, it’s such a neat place.”
That sentiment is exactly what Coastal Mississippi’s tourism board likes to hear.
“We’re seeing a positive trend in terms of visitation and activity on the Coast," said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. ”You can come to the coast any weekend, any week and you’ll find things to do."
Coastal Mississippi studied last year’s trends and economic report to make sure this summer goes smoothly. Segarra said the board is working on ways to reach its main target, which is people who live in the 5-6 hour driving range.
“Eighty percent of our visitors are driving," said Segarra. “Sixty-seven percent of the people in those same areas say we don’t really know you that much."
Many refer to the Gulf Coast as the “Vegas of the South.” While he appreciates the comparison, Segarra says the Coast is much more than that.
“If somebody wants to come and really have some relaxation on our beach and nature and adventure opportunities, that is something you will not get in other places.”
New developments in the area are making the region more enticing for businesses, which brings in more visitors to see what South Mississippi is all about.
“Everything that we have to offer that for some people is a secret, it will be revealed to every visitor that comes to visit us," said Segarra.
Segarra says more than 30,000 employees work in South Mississippi’s tourism industry.
