Coast Guard rescues man off Cat Island

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is recovering at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport after he was rescued near Cat Island Friday morning.
Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard received a report around 8 a.m. of a man unconscious after being under water for a couple of minutes.
The rescue happened in the area of the Creole Gap southwest of Cat Island.
Southwest from Cat Island but not close to Cat Island USCG guy said it’s close to Louisiana marshes.
The man was with a group fishing in the area, officials said.
A Coast Guard boat brought the man to shore in Gulfport, where he was then taken by American Medical Response to the hospital.
