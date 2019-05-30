Hot, humid and breezy

We are going to see the chance for some isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and some low 90s. Heat index values will be in the 90s with a few spots feeling like they are in the low 100s.
A front is heading this way, and it will bring us our chances for rain today and Friday. Friday is our highest chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon hours, as the front works its way south.
It will hot and dry this weekend with plenty of sunshine.