New developments continue to pop up in Downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New developments in downtown Biloxi are bringing dining and entertainment options for both locals and tourists.
Tourists are wrapping up their Memorial Day Weekend trip to Coast with a visit to downtown Biloxi.
More restaurants and businesses are popping up as Biloxi reinvents its downtown area. Visitors say they notice the growth.
“It is beautiful, you can tell that there is some renovation going on around here,” said Danielle Kendle of Missouri, who is visiting the Coast with her family.
A few blocks down, at a Biloxi Shuckers game in MGM Park, baseball fans said are excited about getting downtown Biloxi back to its former glory.
“We have more venues, places to go, we have more business starting to open up again like in the old days," said Don Miller of Biloxi.
Others say they’re not happy and the developments are disturbing their quality of life.
“Well look at the roads, look at the condition, look at the parking, look what you have to come through to get here," said Boyd Graafmeyre of Biloxi.
Across the street is Sandbar Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Howard Avenue, which reopened in April after being rebuilt. Manager Jessica Jermyn says she’s ready for more businesses to move in and bring new life to the area.
“We need that business down here,” said Jermyn. "Business brings business, people love people so it’s what we need.”
Howard Avenue and the Historic District through the heart of downtown Biloxi is continuing to take shape. The city is on a mission to revitalize the area, renovate buildings and encourage people to walk and explore Biloxi.
