Mayor on failed tax: ‘I think it’s important that we do try again’

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s mayor is speaking out after a proposed two percent tax on prepared food failed at the polls on Tuesday.
The tax would have meant an extra $400,000 in the city’s General Fund for tourism and recreation. It’s something Mayor Mario King said the city needs.
Fifty-two percent of voters said no to an added tax on food at restaurants and drive thrus. Forty-eight percent voted in favor of the two percent prepared food tax referendum.
“Are they understanding any of the policies or things that we’re putting out there? This was an actual vote and something where we could measure the success of something, and it failed," King said on Wednesday. "I think if we got 50 percent of the people that still don’t understand some of the information that we put out, we might need to figure out how we can do a better job at disseminating the information.”
King held a special called meeting Wednesday to advocate for a second go at the tax. It’s up the Board of Aldermen. No word yet on if or when that will happen.
