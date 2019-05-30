Life after Sexual Assault: The Emotional Trauma Victims Face

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Every 92 seconds a sexual assault occurs in the United States. According to The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, thousands of people live with that harsh reality everyday.
But what about life after a victim’s traumatic experience?
A juvenile investigator dives deeper into the emotional and physical trauma that could last a lifetime for victims.
“I don’t think people realize just how hurt and devastated these young children are when they have been abused,” says Marcia Stingley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
“With any type of rape allegations, you see the victim traumatized," said the juvenile investigator. "They have been through a great ordeal. A lot of emotional issues stem through that.”
Stingley says old or young, sexual assault can happen to anyone, anywhere, any time.
“Some parents think their kids are too young. We have seen 12-year-olds go through this and you won’t even know!”
In today’s world of social media, she says it’s easier than ever to let your guard down.
“You may have a 60-year-old communicating with a 12-year-old and make them think they are the same age. That’s how a lot of abuse and criminal activity occurs.”
Here’s a few signs Stingley says parents should be on the lookout for:
“It’s important to watch, look and listen. If they lash out. You go from having an all A student to an all F student. Just stay alert, ask questions, talk to your children.”
According to The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, signs of depression, lack of energy, changes in sleep or appetite, and withdrawing from normal activities are also signs parents should be on the lookout for.
If you have been a victim of sexual assault, Stingly says she would "encourage a victim of any type of abuse to just tell somebody. Tell somebody you trust!”
