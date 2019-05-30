Kingmaster anglers ready for king mackerel, fresh water intrusion

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For 38 Kingmaster teams, it’s time to get ready for three days on the water in search of king mackerel, cobia, and wahoo.
Mobile’s Neal Foster, leader of the Intense Pro Fishing team, says the teams that don’t adjust where they fish this year will be seeing a lot of muddy water thanks to the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
“Most people who come from out of town that are used to fishing certain areas will have to turn around and change plans and go to other areas because all of that will push the mud in and dirty water and stuff out into the gulf,” Foster said. “We’ll be going west. I mean, the dirty water is over here. That’s where most of the boats are going to go. That’s not a secret, it’s just how far west and how much butt-whipping you want to take while that wind is blowing.”
For the Send-It Off Shore team, dirty water is the least of their worries.
“It doesn’t affect us. We go way past that,” said Chance Walsh. “It has no effect on what we’re doing at all."
The Conference Call team out of North Carolina is aware of the massive amount of fresh water that’s emptied into the sound thanks to the spillway.
“Absolutely," said Bob Silveri. “That’s going to change everything. It’s like the 100-year freshwater flood down here. The salinity in the water will play a factor. So, you’re going to have to navigate it and see where the fish have migrated to and need a little bit of luck.”
The Kingmaster Biloxi tournament runs from Thursday to Saturday with more than $160,000 in prize money up for grabs. The second annual event is based at Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi.
