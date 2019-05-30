Ingalls honors Master Shipbuilders for long-term dedication

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipbuilding is the only kind of work Thomas Porter has ever known. And that’s okay with him.
“We’re like a metal trade carpenter,” he said about his work. “We do the same thing on ships that a carpenter will do inside your house.”
But he said the people who have kept him around for 40 years. “Everybody works as a team,” Porter said. “All the different departments. Without us all working together, we’d never bring these ships to life.”
Porter is one of 60 employees who are part of the new class of Master Shipbuilders, those who have been with Ingalls for 40 years. The company honored those employees Thursday night.
Porter said he was meant to be here.
“South Mississippi,” he said. “A good place to live, a great place to work.”
And he said he was hooked on this company early on.
“That first Friday paycheck, I mean, that did it right there.”
There are now 329 Master Shipbuilders at Ingalls. Collectively, they represent more than 14,000 years of service.
You don’t have to get your hands dirty to be a Master Shipbuilder. Sheila Hardison has worked just as hard as anyone in her administration jobs. She began at Ingalls right out of high school.
“I felt real grateful. I felt blessed knowing I was coming into a good job,” she said. “And for 40 years I’ve met so many people who have been friends and they’re family now.”
The key to a long career, she said, is dedication.
“To me, it’s being loyal to the company. Coming to work every day,” Hardison said. “And I really think that you have to be proud. I’m proud of Ingalls. I’ve always been proud to say that I’m an Ingalls employee.”
And she her time here has gone by fast.
“I was looking at my watch this morning,” she said. “I got this on my 35-year anniversary. And I’ve been looking at this morning thinking it’s been 40 years. How can that be? Forty years.”
