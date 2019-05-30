‘I knew I killed him’: 92-year-old Arizona woman reveals why she killed her son

FOUNTAIN HILL, Ariz. (KNXV/CNN) - An Arizona community was stunned last year when a 92-year-old woman gunned down her son.
Now, newly released video show her explaining to detectives why she did it.
On July 2, 2018, Anna Mae Blessing was arrested for murdering her 72-year-old son.
Before the shooting and the confession, her son’s girlfriend Julie called 911 and can be heard in the background in a panic.
"Help me! Help! She's going to shoot me!" Julie said.
During interrogation Blessing explained the incident.
"So, I pulled my gun out, I was going to shoot her," she said.
Julie was able to knock the revolver out of Blessing’s hands.
Julie described the incident as she saw it.
"It was a brown gun and I believe I threw it," she said.
But Blessing had another gun.
"She got in her pocket and she pulled out another gun," Julie said during the interrogation.
But Blessing never used the second gun.
During a roughly 11-hour holding period, with hours of interrogation, between coughing and naps, Blessing confessed multiple times to killing her son.
"He was coming at me, so I fired the gun. I bent over and took his pulse, and there was no pulse,” she said. “So I knew I killed him."
She also explained her motive.
"I didn't want to go to a nursing home and he would promise me I never would have to," Blessing said.
She was of sharp mind, but clearly aging.
“I didn’t have much of a feel, I guess,” Blessing said, when asked how she felt when she reached down to touch her dead son’s pulse.
She also asked the interrogator a question.
“What can I do for society? I killed my son,” she said.
Blessing was scheduled to stand trial for the murder in March but died in jail hospice in January.
Copyright 2019 KNXV via CNN. All rights reserved.