Firefighters put out early-morning mobile home fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The flames are out after a mobile home in Harrison County caught fire early Thursday morning.
The single-wide trailer, located on Big Creek Road, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. By 6:30 a.m., the flames were under control.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said it’s unclear how the fire began or whether anyone was inside the home when it started.
Firefighters from Harrison County Fire Services, Lizana Fire Department, and CRTC all responded.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
