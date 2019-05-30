FBI agents search Lovelace Drugs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Lovelace Drugs in downtown Ocean Springs drew a lot of attention Thursday morning as federal agents executed a search warrant.
Around 25 FBI agents and some officers from other agencies were at the drug store on Washington Avenue around 9:30 a.m. to serve the federal search warrant. Multiple people reached out to WLOX, reporting that agents could be seen going in and out of the building.
Officers will only confirm that the search warrant was being executed but could not give any indication what they were searching for due to a pending investigation.
A search warrant doesn’t mean anyone at the drug store is accused of a crime. It simply means that it is a part of an investigation. At this time, officials aren’t what or who the investigators center around.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.