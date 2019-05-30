16-year-old killed after shots fired into Mississippi home

By China Lee | May 29, 2019 at 11:59 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 10:15 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Hinds Co. Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as 16-year-old Jaleisa Everett.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. in the 4300 block of Larchmont Drive.

Officers responded to a home regarding shots being fired and found a 16-year-old black female unresponsive who had been shot. She was later pronounced dead on scene.

An unknown suspect fired shots from a car into a house hitting a teenage girl.

There is no suspect or vehicle description right now. Anyone who saw or knows anything is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

