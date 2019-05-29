Winning Stretch Continues As Shuckers Seal Opener Over Smokies

The stretch of perfect baseball continued for Bettinger who retired his first ten batters faced and struck out five in the process. Vimael Machin broke up the early perfect-game bid with a fourth-inning single and Tennessee’s offense loaded the bases with two outs. Gioskar Amaya flied into center and Bettinger escaped his fourth scoreless inning. The right-hander worked through six complete without allowing a run, striking out six and walking just one.