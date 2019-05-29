Two escape burning trailer fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan confirmed two residents escaped from a burning trailer Tuesday afternoon unharmed.
The single-wide trailer is located at Jim Lee Road and Hwy 49 in Harrison County.
Sullivan said the fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish. Units from Harrison County Fire & Rescue, CRCT, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Dept and AMR responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
