Two escape burning trailer fire in Harrison County
Photos taken at the scene courtesy of Harrison County fire chief Pat Sullivan.
By Annie Johnson | May 28, 2019 at 7:04 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 8:06 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan confirmed two residents escaped from a burning trailer Tuesday afternoon unharmed.

The single-wide trailer is located at Jim Lee Road and Hwy 49 in Harrison County.

Sullivan said the fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish. Units from Harrison County Fire & Rescue, CRCT, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Dept and AMR responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

