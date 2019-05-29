Two bondsmen in critical condition after being shot in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two bail bondsmen attempting to serve a warrant were shot in Moss Point late Tuesday night.
According to police, the shooting happened at 11 p.m. on Frederick Street near Colleen Street, which is close to Highway 63.
Authorities say the two bondsmen were parked at Olivet Baptist Church when a blue older model four-door sedan with chrome rims pulled up and fired multiple shots at the victims’ vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene before police arrived.
Moss Point Police canvassed the area afterwards, locating witnesses and collecting evidence.
The two victims were taken to Singing River Hospital then transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for surgery. Both victims are in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this crime or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Moss Point Police Detective Kevin Johnson at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online.
