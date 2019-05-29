Thompson, Hyde-Smith release statements following Mueller’s Wednesday morning press-briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith have both released statements after Robert Mueller, who headed an almost 2-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, said today that charging President Trump with a crime was "not an option.”
“A special counsel’s office is part of the Department of Justice, and by regulation, it was bound by that department policy. Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider," Mueller said.
“And as set forth in the report, after that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” he continued. "We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime
Mueller explained that under long-standing department policy, it is unconstitutional for a sitting president to be charged with a federal crime.
In a statement, Senator Hyde-Smith responded to Mueller’s comments, writing: “I believe that after more than two years and more than $30 million spent on this investigation, Mississippians are more interested in Congress focusing on the issues that truly affect them—border security, fair trade, job creation, and infrastructure. I’m pleased with Robert Mueller’s declaration that the investigation is completed.”
Congressman Michael Guest also released a statement, saying that Mueller’s report found no evidence of collusion or obstruction.
“The report was made available and found no evidence of collusion or obstruction. Continuing to pour additional time and energy into the special counsel’s findings in a search for a different answer will only further divide our country. It’s time to put this investigation behind us and begin working on solving the solutions that matter to the American people, such as addressing the growing crisis on our southwest border,” Guest wrote.
U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, who is also Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, differed from the views of Guest and Hyde-Smith, writing in a tweet that he is in support of impeaching the president.
“The President has egregiously obstructed justice. The Special Counsel did not give any indication that the president is innocent. I take Robert Mueller at his word: ‘If we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.’ Therefore, it is time for Congress to perform its oversight duties.”
