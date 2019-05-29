Sunny, warm, and humid today

It’s another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80! We’ll see a few clouds later tonight with lows in the 70s by Thursday morning.
A cold front will try to move farther south on Thursday, giving us a few hit or miss showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s. This front may bring a little more rain on Friday, and we’ll stay warm with highs in the upper 80s.
Isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, but rain chances will be slim. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
