Plenty of sunshine & hot. Showers later this week?

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot once again with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Afternoon heat index values will be between 95 and 100 degrees each day across much of coastal Mississippi through the weekend and next week. Starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend, hit-or-miss showers with a chance for thunderstorms will be possible across parts of coastal Mississippi each afternoon. A few of these thunderstorms may contain gusty winds and frequent lightning. However, severe damaging weather is not expected.