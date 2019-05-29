New equipment, $1,000 donated to Pascagoula Girls Softball League

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Girls Softball League has more equipment to play with now thanks to General Motors and Petro Chevrolet.
On Tuesday, Petro Chevrolet presented a $1,000 check to the league, as well as equipment for the teams to use. It’s part of the General Motors ‘Chevy Cares Program.’
“They’re getting pitching nets. They’re getting buckets with balls. They’re getting t-shirts, wristbands. All kinds of stuff that comes from the ‘Chevy Cares Program,'” said Jonathan Brannan, Petro Chevrolet Marketing Manager.
The league was hand picked for the program.
The money comes from test drives, and there’s still time to donate to the league. Head over to Petro Chevrolet through June 30 and tell them you want to test drive for the league. For every one person, GM will donate $25, and Petro Chevrolet will match it.
