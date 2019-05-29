Moss Point residents vote against proposed food tax referendum

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s back to the drawing board for city leaders in Moss Point. The majority of voters voted against the proposed two percent prepared food tax referendum.
Residents headed to the polls Tuesday to vote for or against the proposal.
“"We pay enough as it is, and it ain’t like you making a whole lot of money and stuff like that.",” said one resident.
The tax would have only been added to prepared food not food at grocery stores.
Mayor Mario King supported the tax, previously saying it could bring up to $400,000 towards parks, recreation, and tourism for the city.
But the tax would have came at a cost to restaurant owners within the city limits. The tax would have been in effect for two years. Mayor King said in a news conference 30 minutes after the polls opened passing this two percent tax would have meant no increase in ad valorem taxes, which are now in jepordary of increasing.
“We have acreage of fields, and so, many different facilities that we must maintain. This money will allow us to be able to maintain those facilities,” King said.
One resident said she would have liked to see it spent on youth.
“I’m hoping tourism and recreation gets it, and it improves around here,” said resident Martha Roberts.
Fifty-two percent of voters voted against it. Forty-eight percent voted in favor of the tax.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.