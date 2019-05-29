Mayor stands behind JPD chief’s response after officer accused of sexual misconduct with minor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Jackson officials held a news conference Tuesday to address the police department’s handling of the investigation into an officer accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba was vocal about his support of Jackson Police Chief James Davis’ handling of the investigation.
Jackson Police Department officer James Hollins was on administrative leave when officials say he committed suicide in his personal vehicle on Interstate 220 Monday.
The mayor said there were rumors and misinformation circulating involving the events of when Chief Davis spoke with the family of the teenager accusing Hollins of sexual assault.
He outlined a timeline of events and said the chief’s response was accurate.
According to Chief Davis, he talked with the victim’s mother Saturday and agreed to meet her the following day.
“We contacted internal affairs, placed the officer on leave,” said Chief Davis. “We also directed the mother and daughter down here to our major investigation division and we started a criminal investigation."
Mayor Lumumba told reporters in the Ceremonial Room at City Hall that he reviewed the video of an alleged act between the teen and Hollins, and no faces were shown.
“The response of our police chief was extremely appropriate and accurate,” said the Mayor. “When I tell you that the mother showed a video that did not show any faces, right. It did not identify the officer. Then it would have been premature and it would have been a violation of his due process and his rights."
Attorney Lisa Ross, who is representing the teen, said Hollins had sex with the victim at a Comfort Inn off High Street and at an abandoned building near a city park.
She has little faith in the Jackson police investigation into the case.
“We came back to debrief,” said Ross. “It was during that time that the young man called and spoke to the mother. I was very shocked. He confessed.”
Davis said JPD will continue to be the lead agency in the investigation.
Ross plans to pursue legal action against all parties involved.
