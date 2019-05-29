Gulfport man drowns in Red Creek, officials confirm

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man drowned in the Red Creek in Stone County, officials confirmed.
Johnelle Alexander, 21, died early Monday morning, according to Stone County Fire Marshal Jody Hatten. Hatten said Alexander disappeared in the creek around 6:30 a.m. Memorial Day and never resurfaced. Divers located Alexander’s body about an hour after friends lost sight of him.
Alexander and three friends reportedly camped out Sunday night on the Red Creek near Perkinston. Hatten said two of the guys got up Monday morning and swam toward a Red Creek sandbar close to Cable Bridge Road. One guy reached the sandbar. When he turned around, he noticed Alexander struggling to stay afloat.
The fire marshal said a swift current, a slightly higher river level and an inexperienced swimmer contributed to the drowning incident.
