Biloxi superintendent announces retirement after 8 years with the district

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Superintendent Arthur McMillan with Biloxi Public Schools has announced that he will retire at the end of this month.
McMillan will retire effective May 31, 2019, after eight years with the district. In his resignation letter, McMillan said the reason he has decided to retire is so he can care for his mother. “Of all my siblings, I’m the one with the best ability and opportunity to care for our mother at this time."
McMillan also reflected on his years with Biloxi Public Schools, saying:
“There is so much to be proud of here in Biloxi. When we came to Biloxi, the city and the schools were still feeling the effects of Katrina. Our numbers had dwindled and we were in the red. After continuing the work of restructuring and making some tough decisions, we were able to bring our numbers back to black and our student enrollment began to grow. Biloxi Schools is currently at pre-Katrina enrollment and we are holding steady."
The Biloxi School Board is expected to name an interim superintendent in the next few days.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.