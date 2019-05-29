Biloxi superintendent announces retirement after 8 years with the district

“There is so much to be proud of here in Biloxi. When we came to Biloxi, the city and the schools were still feeling the effects of Katrina. Our numbers had dwindled and we were in the red. After continuing the work of restructuring and making some tough decisions, we were able to bring our numbers back to black and our student enrollment began to grow. Biloxi Schools is currently at pre-Katrina enrollment and we are holding steady."