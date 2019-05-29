Bay Rotary celebrates anniversary with clock donation

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis got a new landmark Wednesday to make Old Town a little more quaint.
The Bay Rotary Club dedicated the old-fashioned post clock at the corner of Main Street and Beach Boulevard with a brief ceremony. It will serve as a symbol of Rotary’s presence in the community.
“We wanted something that would symbolize our commitment to service to the community,” said Terri Valardi, past president of the club. “It serves as that symbol of our motto of ‘Service Above Self,’ so it really fit for us. It fit especially here because we’re in the heart of Old Town and in our historic district.”
“I’m so delighted to see the Rotary Club put this street clock up,” said clock maker Terri Downs of Bay St. Louis. “It represents a lot, meeting place for people, children to learn how to tell time on an analogue clock.”
“The Rotary Club has been phenomenal about this," said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre. “Another keepsake down here in Old Town Bay St. Louis.”
The club has worked for six years raising $22,000 to purchase the clock to commemorate its 90th anniversary in the city.
“We’re very excited to finally see it in place," said Yiki Northington, president-elect of the Bay St. Louis Rotary Club.
