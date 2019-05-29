1 arrest, 1 wanted in major Slidell car dealership tire theft

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said police have arrested one person and another person is wanted for stealing more than $120,000 worth of tires from a car dealership.
Investigators are searching for 44-year-old Riley Richardson, of Houston.
“You may as well come see us,” Fandal said.
Eric Summage, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in connection with the theft - which left dozens of cars without rims and tires. He was arrested on May 9.
More than $120,000 worth of tires and rims were stolen in April off vehicles at Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell.
Fandal said the thieves were no amateurs and went as far as to manipulate the lighting on the property as to not be noticed.
The locks on the exterior gates were also cut.
“It looks like they pulled down one of the cameras and they also manipulated the outdoor lighting system,” Fandal said.
He believes the suspects are from out of state. Similar crimes have occurred in Texas and Oklahoma.
Bowers also spoke at the news conference and is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the thefts.
