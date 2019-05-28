Oxford mayor releases statement after officer allegedly kills woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oxford mayor Robyn Tannehill has released a statement on the death of Dominique Clayton.
Matthew Kinne is accused of killing Dominique Clayton, 32. Clayton’s family says she was shot in the back of the head while she was asleep in her bedroom.
The former Oxford officer accused of killing a woman was denied bond.
Mayor Tannehill’s statement points to justice for the victim and accountability for the police department.
"Our community continues to mourn alongside the Clayton family. Dominique Clayton was a mother, daughter, sister and friend and I simply cannot imagine the pain her family is dealing with right now. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dominique’s family and friends. It is my prayer that this tragedy will unite us as a community.
We have been contacted by numerous media outlets that have requested information. The one thing we are being extremely careful about is not making any statement that could possibly inhibit the investigation. The City of Oxford and Oxford Police Department are committed to transparency and protecting the integrity of this investigation. From the time this tragedy occurred, Oxford Police Department called for outside assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to handle the criminal investigation. On behalf of the City of Oxford, I contacted Attorney General Jim Hood on the morning of Friday, May 24th and requested that his office conduct an internal investigation, as well. These two entities will complete thorough investigations with the full cooperation and support of the Oxford Police Department and City of Oxford.
As with any tragedy that occurs, there are many rumors that surface. We cannot discuss personnel issues but can confirm that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen have taken no action regarding suspension or termination of any officers other than the termination of Matthew Kinne at the Board meeting on Tuesday, May 21st.
The most important focus right now is seeking justice for Dominique Clayton. "
