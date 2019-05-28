Oxford mayor releases statement after officer allegedly kills woman

We have been contacted by numerous media outlets that have requested information. The one thing we are being extremely careful about is not making any statement that could possibly inhibit the investigation. The City of Oxford and Oxford Police Department are committed to transparency and protecting the integrity of this investigation. From the time this tragedy occurred, Oxford Police Department called for outside assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to handle the criminal investigation. On behalf of the City of Oxford, I contacted Attorney General Jim Hood on the morning of Friday, May 24th and requested that his office conduct an internal investigation, as well. These two entities will complete thorough investigations with the full cooperation and support of the Oxford Police Department and City of Oxford.