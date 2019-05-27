Muggy and warm tonight

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. We are going to stay hot and humid during the afternoon hours. Take frequent breaks while working outdoors, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Wednesday will be dry, but we will start to see some pop-up showers on Thursday. Our highest rain chances look like they will be on Friday and Saturday as a front approaches, but it still is not going to be a wash-out.
Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.