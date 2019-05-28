MHP: Woman killed after vehicle runs red light in Jackson County

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say a woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in ran a red light at a Jackson County intersection.
It happened at 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 57 and U.S. 90.
Kayla Danielle Pittman, 24 of Ocean Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a gray 1997 Toyota Camry was traveling east on 90 when the driver attempted to turn north onto Highway 57 despite a red turn signal being present. A 2013 green Ford Escape was driving westbound on 90 and crashed into the Camry, said Chase Elkins with MHP.
Kayla Danielle Pittman, 24 of Ocean Springs, was riding in the passenger seat of the Camry. Elkins said Pittman was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Camry, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Elkins said the driver of the Escape was wearing a seat belt and was treated for minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation. We will update this story as new information becomes available.
