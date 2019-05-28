Back Bay Mission food pantry looks to local businesses for support

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s never a bad time to help those who are in need, and organizations like Back Bay Mission are there to help. But when supplies run low in their food pantry, they have to rely on the community for help.
A new program, which started last month, is signing up local businesses to help organize food drives to support Back Bay’s food pantry.
The Back Bay Mission food pantry can help a family that has to decide between paying the rent and putting food on the table.
“The need has increased significantly,” said Alice Graham, Director of Back Bay Mission. “We’ve had a number of food pantries in our zip code who have closed, and so, that has increased the demand here in this food pantry.”
The empty shelves are reflective of the increased demand they have seen.
“This food pantry is kind of like the canary in the mine. This lets us know how big the problem is,” Graham said.
Many people’s first contact with Back Bay Mission is through their food bank. That often leads clients to use more of their services that help people move toward long-term sustainability.
Charter Bank is leading the food drive this month, and they are looking for more businesses to help.
“Our community is very important to us, so we always try to give back in a lot of ways,” said Patrick Ricci of Charter Bank and a member of the Back Bay Mission advisory board. “They certainly encourage us to join non-profit and civic organizations in order to give back to the community that has been so beneficial to us.”
If you would like to help, contact Laura Payne or call 228-432-0301.
