Heat index as hot as the upper 90s

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny and hot with highs reaching the lower 90s most locations, upper 80s near the water. Extreme UV index expected for much of the upcoming week. Extra protection is needed because on a day with an extreme UV index, sunburn is possible within about 10 minutes. Be careful outside, especially between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun’s rays are the strongest. Seek shade and wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Use extra caution near water and sand: these surfaces reflect the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chance of sunburn. Also keep in mind that heat-related illness is a possibility. The heat index is forecast to reach the upper 90s, nearing 100° each afternoon this week in coastal Mississippi. This means that heat stress, heat cramps, and fatigue will threaten anyone that doesn’t stay hydrated and take breaks in the a/c or shade. No rain today or tomorrow. But a few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday and perhaps a spotty shower or two on Saturday and Sunday.