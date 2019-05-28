Gulfport man dies after car flips into ditch

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 37-year-old man died after the car he was driving landed upside down in a ditch filled with water Tuesday around 2:27 a.m, according to the Gulfport Police Department.
Police say they responded to the 9600 block of Cuandet Road on reports of a vehicle submerged in water with people still inside. Investigators discovered a 2000 Chrysler Sedan was traveling on Cuandet Road near Washington Avenue when it left the roadway and landed in the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer identified the driver as William Sample.
Switzer says he lost control of the car before veering off the left side of the road. The car rolled down an embankment and came to a stop upside down in the ditch.
Switzer says witnesses saw the wreck and went to help. They were able to pull the woman passenger out of the vehicle. She was responsive and transported to a local hospital.
However, Sample was unresponsive. He was taken to Garden Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m., according to Switzer. Sample had minimal injuries from the wreck, so the cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning.
Anyone with information in regards to this accident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
