Gulfport High band remembers fallen soldiers at nation’s capital

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Admirals Band honored our nation’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day with a special tribute in Washington, D.C.
The high school band traveled to the nation’s capital for the holiday weekend. On Monday, the students visited the World War II Monument. After laying a wreath at the Freedom Wall, the band played patriotic music.
The WWII Monument honors the 16 million members of the Armed Forces, as well the support of countless millions on the home front and the ultimate sacrifice of 405,399 Americans.
The band ended their visit with a trip to Mount Vernon, the family estate of President George Washington. They will head home Monday night and are expected to arrive back in Gulfport on Tuesday morning.
