Fun in the sun on Memorial Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Grilling, splashing and soaking up the sun are all activities that hundreds across South Mississippi took part in this Memorial Day.
“I am just enjoying my family and friends," said Earl Terry. "They are doing all the cooking, and I am doing all the eating!”
Earl and company came from Pass Christian to show some of their friends from New Orleans a good time on the Biloxi beaches. But Terry’s group wasn’t the only one grilling the day away.
“Well, it is just a blessing to be able to do this for the sacrifices the soldiers from the past and present made for us be able to enjoy this day,” said Desmond Taylor.
Mr. Taylor is speaking from the heart as his son, also named Desmond, served.
“My son is a disabled veteran, and he fought for us in the war. Just being able to have him here because a lot of fathers don’t have their sons. But I have mine here, and just being with my family is one hundred... my family and my friends,” he said.
But his son and fellow service man, Rashawn Price, both just heaped praise on to the veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice, so their family could enjoy this day together.
“Major shout out to all the veterans that are out there. This day is really about reflecting on the ones we lost in the past and just really enjoying the freedoms we have today," said Price.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.