Biloxi police searching for runaway teen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi police are searching for 15-year-old Jabril Hinton after his mother said he would not come home.
Police say Hinton’s mom reported him missing on May 24.
Reportedly, he had been swimming at an apartment complex in Biloxi and refused to come home around 7 p.m. Hinton’s mom briefly saw her son on May 27 in a parking lot on Eisenhower Drive but he ran off towards a nearby Walmart.
Anyone who sees Hinton or knows his whereabouts needs to call the BIloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112 or 228-392-0641.
