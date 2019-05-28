American Army unit receives highest combat award from Royal Australian Navy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time ever, an American Army unit has been awarded the Royal Australian Navy’s highest unit combat award - The Unit Citation for Gallantry. Part of an experimental military unit - or EMU - more than 200 American and Australian service members in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971 are finally being recognized for their work.
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Fred Dunaway was the commanding officer of a helicopter unit in the US Army during the Vietnam War. At that time the Army was dangerously low on pilots and called on the Royal Australian Navy for help.
“When they were asked to contribute to the war effort in Vietnam, they came up with a unit and combined it with the one thirty-fifth assault helicopter company,” said Dunaway.
Retired Commodore Daniel Farthing was in command of the unit that responded.
“We can provide 50 people to join the Army and help out in this situation in Vietnam," Farthing said. "That’s really how it happened. And in 1966 in Australia there wasn’t much opposition to the war. It was part of getting the job done.”
It was a job that the members of the Royal Australian Army just weren’t trained for.
“We had these Royal Australian Navy sailors permanently assigned to the US Army," Dunaway said. "They joined their navy to be out on a ship somewhere on the sea, not assigned to the 135th Assault Helicopter Company in the jungles of Vietnam.”
Farthing was very impressed with the work done by members of his outfit. “We had a cook that ended up working as a door gunner," Farthing said.
Training in a kitchen, according to Farthing, was nowhere near the same as training to hang out of the door of a helicopter, shooting a gun.
Dunaway was sure that he’d never live see the recognition for the success of this unusual combining of forces.
“I made the statement that it would be a hundred years before our government and the Australian government realizes the significance of what we just pulled off with this experimental military unit,” Dunaway told WLOX.
He was wrong... it was only 50 years, and all living members of the American side of that unit and families of those that have passed, were there to receive their awards from their American Commanding Officer and a retired Commodore of the Royal Australian Navy.
“This award is from the Governor General of Australia," said Farthing. "We are going to make sure that the recognition that was given to our people is given to the Americans.”
Recognition that was proudly received by those EMU’s who are just as proud today as they were 50 years ago.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.