Where to vote in Moss Point restaurant tax election

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point residents will head to the polls to vote on a possible two percent restaurant tax Tuesday.
According to Mayor Mario King, the tax could bring up to $400,000 towards parks and recreation and tourism for Moss Point. But the tax would come at a cost to restaurant owners within the city limits. However, King says he believes people will be willing to pay two cents on the dollar to see growth and development in the city.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. A complete list of polling locations for each ward can be found below.
- Ward 1: Kreole Avenue Fire Station
- Ward 2: Kreole Avenue Fire Station
- Ward 3: Sue Ellen Recreation Center
- Ward 4: Sue Ellen Recreation Center
- Ward 5: Residents north of the river can bote at Pelican Landing. Residents south of the river can vote at Young Men’s Business Club (YMBC).
- Ward 6: Residents north of the river can bote at Pelican Landing. Residents south of the river can vote at Young Men’s Business Club (YMBC).
A vote of 60 percent is required for the proposed tax to pass.
