Watch out for sunburn and heat stress this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Extreme UV index expected for Memorial Day Monday and for much of the upcoming week. Extra protection is needed because on a day with an extreme UV index, sunburn is possible within about 10 minutes.
Be careful outside, especially between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun’s rays are the strongest. Seek shade and wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Use extra caution near water and sand: these surfaces reflect the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chance of sunburn.
Generously apply sunscreen to exposed skin: use a Broad Spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher for protection from ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which contribute to premature aging, sunburn and skin cancer. Always follow the label directions and apply sunscreen generously. Apply 15 minutes before going outdoors and reapply every two hours, or after swimming, sweating, or toweling off.
Also keep in mind that heat-related illness is a possibility. The heat index is forecast to reach the upper 90s, nearing 100° each afternoon this week in coastal Mississippi. This means that heat stress, heat cramps, and fatigue will threaten anyone that doesn’t stay hydrated and take breaks in the a/c or shade.
