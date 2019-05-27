Visitors flock to Buccaneer State Park to enjoy Memorial Day

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are given the day off on the last Monday in May to honor and remember the men and women who have died fighting for the freedom Americans experience today.
Many citizens choose to spend the day enjoying time with family, whether that be at home or someplace else. All over the country, beaches, restaurants and attractions are packed for the Memorial Day holiday.
A favorite stop for visitors on the Coast is Buccaneer State Park in Waveland.
The wave pool is the main attraction at Buccaneer State Park. Visitors, with an extended stay in mind, enjoy the park’s campgrounds and spend a lot of time around the grill. A lot of visitors believe Buccaneer is a great outing for family and friends.
“It’s a good peaceful area. The park is kept up. They cut the grass and keep it nice. It’s not far from the house. It’s a good getaway, and the kids love the water park,” said Louisiana tourist Brent Alexander.
Memorial Day weekend is a busy time for the park. The Monday set aside to remember Americans killed defending our country draws thousands of guests.
“It’s Memorial Day, a day to remember the fallen. It’s a day to enjoy our freedom by getting out here, and we’re from Picayune. We come here every summer. The crowd is not bad here. The waves are great,” said visitor Phil Pearson.
Buccaneer State Park, closed after Katrina, reopened and has been doing well ever since, with 2019 looking like a banner year.
“We reopened in 2013, and this Memorial Day has been the biggest weekend since 2013. The crowds have been here, especially Saturday. On Sunday, Crab Fest was going on. We had a beach volleyball tournament, but the crowds here were unbelievable,” according to Park Manager Stu Rayborn.
Most of Buccaneer’s out of town visitors were from Louisiana and North Mississippi. Buccaneer is trying to get more people from the Coast to discover the state park in Waveland.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.