As temperatures rise, so do chance for serious health problems

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The temperatures are rising and, with that, the chances for a serious health problem, but with some extra precaution, you can enjoy the outdoors and stay safe from the effects of the blazing heat.
To many, this is the perfect Memorial Day weekend, but a cloudless sky can cook up some big problems if you aren’t prepared.
“We’ve seen people in absolute kidney failure – have to go in to dialysis,” said emergency room physician Dr. Philip Levin.
Levin said signs of heat exhaustion include feeling ill, vomiting and excessive sweating.
“Fortunately, that’s fairly reversable,” he said. “You lie down, get into the shade, cool off get into air conditioning if you can and certainly drink plenty of fluids.”
However, heat stroke can be deadly.
“In a heat stroke, the body has lost its ability to deal with the heat,” Levin said. “The body temperature skyrockets, you get pale, people lose their ability to sweat, and they will get heart arrhythmia and brain swelling.”
Levin added that the most vulnerable are small children and the elderly, who in many cases, lose their ability to tell if they are thirsty.
At the Jazz in the Pass, people knew how to have fun and deal with the heat.
“Well I’ve got my fan in my face and got my washcloth in my back pocket wiping the sweat away just trying to stay cool as I can,” said Gulfport resident Morgan Clark.
Cold drinks and refreshments were never far away from people and pets.
Bernard Batiste Jr. has learned how to beat the heat in his construction job in Louisiana.
“When the heat is in the middle of the day, you’d be taking a longer lunch break,” he said. “You’d take an hour and a half, maybe two hours, then you’d work the extra two hours or three hours in the evening.”
Michael Morton is also from Louisiana, and he knows that it’s only going to get worse.
“We’ve got a nice, cool breeze,” he said. “A beautiful day, not a cloud in the sky. So, you’d better enjoy it. Don’t come in August.”
He, and people like Jeff Meyers, have found their happy spot among the oaks.
“Normally, I go from an air conditioned house to an air conditioned car to an air conditioned restaurant or work,” Meyers said. “I’m not an outdoor kind of guy in this heat.”
It takes something special and the right conditions to get him out.
“I need an event. I need something to go to,” he said. “Good spot. Good location, little bit of shade. If I didn’t have some shade, I don’t think I’d be out here in the park today, that’s for sure.”
