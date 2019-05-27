Symbols of courage honored at Biloxi National Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s estimated between 1-1.5 million men and women died serving our country in different wars throughout the history of this nation. Many of those were honored at a Memorial Day service at the Biloxi National Cemetery Monday.
The message was simple: always remember those who fought and died for this country.
"We remember all those, from the Revolutionary War to the present, that have given their life so we may live in freedom. No generation of Americans has been spared from the need to fight for this freedom,” said Maj. Gen. Tim Leahy, keynote speaker and Keesler Air Force Base 2nd Air Force Commander.
Those who gave all were honored by their comrades in arms, family members, friends and dignitaries.
"We come here on this Memorial Day to honor those that are here and those around the world that we pray may have a simple small American flag identifying that they are a solider,” said Gov. Phil Bryant.
