Warm and humid through Tuesday

It was a warm and humid Memorial Day, and we’ll stay warm through Tuesday. Lows will drop into the 70s by Tuesday morning with a few clouds.
High pressure will keep us sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The heat index may be in the mid to upper 90s.
A cold front will try to move closer to us on Thursday, and this may bring hit and miss showers. This front will stall to our north on Friday, possibly bringing a few more showers and storms. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.