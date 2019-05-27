Music lovers enjoy concert under the oaks at Jazz in the Pass

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Jazz in the Pass in Memorial Park brought people out of their seats and on their feet Sunday, with many showing up to enjoy the beautiful weather and soulful sounds.
Jazz lovers spent the afternoon enjoying live music under the oaks. Some visitors say they’re impressed by how fun the event is.
“It’s been better than I thought it would be, you know," said Phillip Adams from Texas. “Mississippians, they really know how to party and relax and have a good time during the holiday weekend.”
This year, guests were treated to performances by Jordan Chalden, David Knorr Quartet, Da Real Band and Starz. People also took time to play in the park and stop by the food and craft vendors.
Those who come every year say the Jazz Festival is an important part of Pass Christian’s culture.
“It’s a pretty view of the Gulf of Mexico and it just brings a sense of community to our town and our area," said Rick Allard of Pass Christian.
The free, annual event is made possible by the Pass Christian Main Street Foundation. Jazz in the Pass started in 1999 with a brief break after Hurricane Katrina.
