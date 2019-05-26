MHP’s Memorial Day weekend travel enforcement period continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently undergoing the 2019 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period. It began on Friday, May 24, at 12:01 a.m., and will conclude Monday, May 27 at midnight.
Here are the numbers as of Sunday, May 26:
- 323 Citations issued
- 7 DUI Arrests
- 2 Drug Arrests
- 9 Crashes with 1 Injured
MHP is also participating in OPERATION CARE. The Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) is a national effort to increase officer presence on Interstate and U.S. Highways across the nation during specific high crash periods.
State Troopers will place emphasis on saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving. Drivers should avoid text messaging or any driver distraction that could endanger lives and to have sober designated drivers in place when necessary. Safety checkpoints will be established throughout the period to promote seat belt usage and remove impaired drivers from the roadways.
MHP investigated 156 crashes including 1 fatality during the 2018 Memorial Day enforcement period. They’re hoping all motorists will make safe, responsible decisions while traveling and arrive at their destinations safely.
