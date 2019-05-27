Man flown to hospital after crash on I-10 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man had to be flown to a hospital with serious injuries after getting into a crash in Jackson County. It happened around noon on Memorial Day near Ocean Springs exit 50.
According to Chase Elkins with Mississippi Highway Patrol, the man’s SUV was the only vehicle involved. Elkins said the SUV veered off the road into the guardrail. A photo from the scene shows the guardrail protruding from the vehicle.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was flown to a hospital, said Elkins.
There are no traffic issues to report at this time.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.