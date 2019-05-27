LIST: Summer feeding programs in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Several school districts and organizations along the Gulf Coast are making sure no child is left hungry this summer by offering free meals to children.
Free meals for children can be found at the following locations:
Ambassadors of Hope Ministry
Ambassadors of Hope Ministry will offer breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18. Meals will be served on weekdays from May 28 to July 26 at the following locations:
- Ambassadors of Hope Ministry, 5604 Telephone Road, Pascagoula
- Breakfast: 8:15-9:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- True Deliverance Outreach Ministry, 2727 22nd Ave., Gulfport
- Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Empowerment Ministry Christian Church, 11924 Klein Rd, Gulfport
- Breakfast: 8:15-9:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bay Waveland School District
Breakfast and lunch will be served to children under the age of 18. Meals will be available on weekdays from June 3-27 at the following locations:
- Waveland Elementary School, 1101 St. Joseph St. in Waveland
- Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge at Waveland, 548 Hwy. 90, Waveland
- Lunch: 11:10-11:35 a.m.
- The Gates at Coral Bay, 616 Hwy. 90, Waveland
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
- Wakeview Apartments, 100 Auderer Blvd., Waveland
- Lunch: 12:20-12:45 p.m.
Biloxi Schools
Lunch and breakfast available for children ages 18 and under. Adult lunches available for $3.25. Meals will be served June 3 through July 19 at the following locations:
- Popp’s Ferry Elementary
- Breakfast: 8:20 - 9:20 am
- Lunch: 11:20 a.m. - 12:45 p.m
- North Bay Elementary
- Breakfast: 8:15 - 9:20 am
- Lunch: 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m
- Nichols Elementary
- Breakfast: 8:20 - 9:20 am
- Lunch: 11:20 a.m. - 12:45 p.m
- Biloxi Upper Elementary
- Breakfast: 7:10 - 7:45 am
- Lunch: 11:10 a.m. - 11:45 p.m
- Biloxi High School
- Breakfast: 7:45 - 8:15 am
- Lunch: 10:45 a.m. - 12 p.m
Popp’s Ferry, North Bay and Nichols will be closed July 4-5. Biloxi High will be closed June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 4, 5, 12, 19
Lunch and breakfast available for children ages 18 and under or ages 21 and under if disabled. Adult lunches available for $3.25. Meals will be served June 5-28 and July 8-26 at the following locations:
- Central Elementary, 1043 Pass Rd, Gulfport
- Breakfast: 7:45 - 8:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- Gaston Point Elementary, 1526 Mills Ave, Gulfport
- Breakfast 7:45- 8:45 a.m.
- Lunch 10:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- Gulfport High School, 100 Perry St, Gulfport
- Breakfast 7-9 a.m.
- Lunch 10:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- Pass Road ELementary, 37 Pass Rd, Gulfport
- Breakfast 7:45-8:45 a.m.
- Lunch 10:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be available to all children under the age of 18 beginning June 3 through July 26. Breakfast will be served at all locations from 8-9 a.m.; lunch will be served at all locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be served at the following schools:
- Crossroads Elementary, 10453 Klein Rd, Gulfport
- D’Iberville Middle, 3320 Warrior Dr, D’Iberville
- Harrison Central Elementary, 15451 Dedeaux Rd, Gulfport
- North Gulfport Middle, 4715 Illinois Ave, Gulfport
- Pineville Elementary, 5192 Menge Ave, Pass Christian
- Three Rivers Elementary, 13500 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport
- West Harrison High, 10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport
- West Wortham Elementary & Middle, 20199 W Wortham Rd, Saucier
- Woolmarket Elementary, 12513 John Lee Rd, Biloxi
Breakfast and lunch will be served to all children under the age of 18 from June 3 to July 11 (closed July 4-5). Adult breakfast is available for $2; adult lunch is available for $3. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All meals will be served at Hancock Middle School, 7070 Stennis Airport Rd, Kiln.
Jackson County Civic Action Committee
The JCCAC will offer free lunches to children under the age of 18 from June 3 to July 19 on weekdays only. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- YMCA, 711 Magnolia Ave., Ocean Springs.
- Jefferson Street Head Start, 5343 Jefferson St., Moss Point
- Lunch and breakfast available to all children ages 1 to 18. Adult breakfast available for $2. Adult lunch available for $3.50. Meals are available June 3 to July 26 (closed on July 4). Breakfast and lunch served from 8-9 a.m. at Long Beach Middle School, 204 N Cleveland Ave.
Moss Point School District
Breakfast and lunch will be served to children under the age of 18. Meals will be available on weekdays from June 3 to June 28 at Magnolia Middle, 3430 Magnolia St. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals will be served to all children under the age of 18, Monday through Friday from June 3-28. Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at both of the following locations:
- Colmer Middle, 3112 Eden St., Pascagoula
- Gautier High, 4307 Gautier Vancleave Road, Gautier
Picayune School District
Lunch will be served to children under the age of 18 on weekdays from June 3 to July 19 at Southside Elementary, 1500 Rosa St. in Picayune from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
*If you don’t see your school district listed above, please contact the administrative office for that district directly to inquire about summer meal programs.*
In addition to schools offering meals to children, many local soup kitchens are offering free meals throughout the summer for adults also.
To find other summer feeding programs throughout Mississippi and other states, click HERE.
