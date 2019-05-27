LIST: Summer feeding programs in South Mississippi

Breakfast and lunch will be served to all children under the age of 18 from June 3 to July 11 (closed July 4-5). Adult breakfast is available for $2; adult lunch is available for $3. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All meals will be served at Hancock Middle School, 7070 Stennis Airport Rd, Kiln.